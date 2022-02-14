CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.690-$1.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CIRCOR International also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.600-$0.650 EPS.

CIR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,368. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average is $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $550.21 million, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 2.34.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $190.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CIR. StockNews.com upgraded CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut CIRCOR International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIRCOR International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIR. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 178.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

