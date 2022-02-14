Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Short Interest Up 166.7% in January

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the January 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 139,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 68.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Kewaunee Scientific from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

NASDAQ KEQU traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $14.23. 755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,557. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.39. Kewaunee Scientific has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $14.99.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.03 million during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 4.87%.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, and international. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, worksurfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.

