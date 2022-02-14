Short Interest in International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Grows By 120.0%

International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the January 15th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAQ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,479. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84. International Media Acquisition has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,760,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,763,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in International Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in International Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,498,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in International Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000.

International Media Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. International Media Acquisition Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

