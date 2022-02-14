ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the January 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRGE. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 47,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,394. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $63.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.55.

