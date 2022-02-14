Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to Announce -$0.78 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will announce ($0.78) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.77) and the lowest is ($0.78). Altisource Portfolio Solutions reported earnings of ($1.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.03 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Altisource Portfolio Solutions.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
Shares of ASPS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.38. 74,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,427. The firm has a market cap of $180.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.09. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $14.58.
About Altisource Portfolio Solutions
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.
