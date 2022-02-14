Analysts Anticipate American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) will report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Assets Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.52. American Assets Trust posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that American Assets Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Assets Trust.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAT shares. Mizuho lowered American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

American Assets Trust stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.88. 251,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,182. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.44, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. American Assets Trust has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $40.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.69%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,969.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 107,122 shares of company stock worth $3,866,055. 33.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,092,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in American Assets Trust by 289.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,847,000 after purchasing an additional 491,842 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in American Assets Trust by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,507,000 after purchasing an additional 448,565 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,103,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Assets Trust by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 463,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,379,000 after purchasing an additional 259,030 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

