Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Receives C$76.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$76.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RBA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$73.08. The stock had a trading volume of 139,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of C$64.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$78.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$80.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.08 billion and a PE ratio of 37.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.316 dividend. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.