Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OCUP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

In other news, Director Jay Pepose purchased 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $30,112.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter worth $1,738,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $494,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 12,145 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 408.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 61,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 107,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,155. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.09. Ocuphire Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $12.42.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Ocuphire Pharma will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.