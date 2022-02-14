Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Receives C$76.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$76.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RBA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$73.08. 139,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,617. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$78.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$80.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.08 billion and a PE ratio of 37.75. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of C$64.17 and a one year high of C$94.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.316 dividend. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

