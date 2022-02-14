Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.260-$1.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.34 billion-$3.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $182.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,371,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,987. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $180.37 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ecolab from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $225.00.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,652 shares of company stock worth $8,791,112 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ecolab stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises about 0.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

