Zacks: Brokerages Expect Imperial Oil Ltd. (NYSE:IMO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.51 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Imperial Oil Ltd. (NYSE:IMO) will announce $8.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.76 billion and the lowest is $7.27 billion. Imperial Oil reported sales of $5.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Imperial Oil will report full year sales of $37.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.94 billion to $39.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $36.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.26 billion to $39.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Imperial Oil.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

IMO stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.17. 609,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,862. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $45.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Imperial Oil (IMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.