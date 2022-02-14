Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) will announce ($0.81) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the lowest is ($0.85). Marinus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.58). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marinus Pharmaceuticals.
MRNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.
MRNS stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.27. 78,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,705. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.22.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.