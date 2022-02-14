Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) will announce ($0.81) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the lowest is ($0.85). Marinus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.58). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

MRNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,349,000 after acquiring an additional 441,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 15,281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 42,254 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2,774.8% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 439,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 424,467 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 16,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

MRNS stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.27. 78,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,705. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

