Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,362.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $1.71 or 0.00004004 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $8.17 million and $1,362.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.75 or 0.00283339 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00076114 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00097451 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000110 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000194 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

