Megacoin Market Cap Reaches $186,840.36 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Megacoin has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Megacoin has a market cap of $186,840.36 and approximately $4.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.37 or 0.00291842 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00013697 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000995 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,857,594 coins. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

