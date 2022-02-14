Spectrecoin Tops One Day Volume of $6,042.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.68 or 0.00191675 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00025052 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00024702 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.47 or 0.00439900 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00061144 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

