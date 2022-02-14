Short Interest in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Decreases By 52.2%

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the January 15th total of 216,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 20.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 3.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elbit Systems stock traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $172.70. 20,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,477. Elbit Systems has a one year low of $122.85 and a one year high of $182.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.16. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The aerospace company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.48. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

