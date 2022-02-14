Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) Short Interest Update

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the January 15th total of 21,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 253,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DNAA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,388. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNAA. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share by 2.2% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 51,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 283,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 50,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share by 9.0% during the third quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 109,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses operating in the biotechnology industry and within the neurology subsector.

