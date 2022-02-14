Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.000-$7.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.30 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.20.

CR traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.90. The company had a trading volume of 286,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Crane has a 12 month low of $82.11 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.86. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crane will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Crane by 11.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,281,000 after buying an additional 34,948 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crane by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,046,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 43.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

