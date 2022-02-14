Wing (WING) Market Cap Tops $40.01 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Wing has traded flat against the dollar. Wing has a market cap of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing coin can now be purchased for about $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00043848 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,917.82 or 0.06846854 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,555.06 or 0.99858330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00048484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00048759 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002917 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

