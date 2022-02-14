$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will announce $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Canadian Pacific Railway posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CP. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CP traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $71.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,410,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,272,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.32. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $83.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.