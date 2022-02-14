Brokerages Expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Will Announce Earnings of $5.97 Per Share

Brokerages predict that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will report earnings of $5.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for McKesson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.48 and the highest is $6.35. McKesson reported earnings per share of $5.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year earnings of $23.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.79 to $24.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $22.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.07 to $23.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.38.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,327 shares of company stock worth $6,384,706. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $270.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,238. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.07. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. McKesson has a 1 year low of $169.34 and a 1 year high of $282.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

