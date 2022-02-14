Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $26.700-$26.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $26.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $66 billion-$66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.30 billion.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $9.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $386.97. 2,799,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,697. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $398.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $364.98 and a 200-day moving average of $355.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.21%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $410.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

