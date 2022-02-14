Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $26.700-$26.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $26.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $66 billion-$66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.30 billion.
Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $9.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $386.97. 2,799,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,697. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $398.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $364.98 and a 200-day moving average of $355.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $410.68.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.
