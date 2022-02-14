Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decrease of 69.3% from the January 15th total of 96,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 577,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of MRAAY stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $17.19. 2,704,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,177. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.95. Murata Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.66.
Murata Manufacturing Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Murata Manufacturing (MRAAY)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Murata Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murata Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.