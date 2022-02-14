Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decrease of 69.3% from the January 15th total of 96,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 577,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MRAAY stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $17.19. 2,704,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,177. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.95. Murata Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Murata Manufacturing alerts:

Murata Manufacturing Company Profile

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, production and sale of electronic devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, SAW (Surface Acoustic Wave) filters, ceramic resonators, piezoelectric sensors, ceramic filters, piezoelectric buzzers, short-range wireless communication modules, Bluetooth modules and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Murata Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murata Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.