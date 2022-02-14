Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Short Interest Update

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the January 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CET. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 8.0% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 417,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after purchasing an additional 31,056 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Central Securities during the fourth quarter worth about $800,000. 55I LLC acquired a new position in Central Securities during the fourth quarter worth about $655,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Central Securities by 15.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 11,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Central Securities by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 24,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CET traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.07. 36,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,480. Central Securities has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $45.14.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

