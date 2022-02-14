National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Short Interest Down 52.2% in January

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a decline of 52.2% from the January 15th total of 95,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 453,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS:NABZY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.77. 112,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,231. National Australia Bank has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $11.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30.

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

