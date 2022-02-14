Comparing Star Group (SGU) and Its Rivals

Star Group (NYSE: SGU) is one of 26 public companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Star Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Star Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Star Group $1.50 billion $87.74 million 6.49 Star Group Competitors $7.89 billion $445.52 million -2.41

Star Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Star Group. Star Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Star Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Star Group Competitors 149 737 1132 56 2.53

As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 39.60%. Given Star Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Star Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Star Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Group 5.85% 29.39% 9.77% Star Group Competitors -12.58% -0.74% -0.39%

Risk & Volatility

Star Group has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.97, meaning that their average stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.5% of Star Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Star Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Star Group pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Star Group pays out 36.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 10.6% and pay out 115.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Star Group has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

