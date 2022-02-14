-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Trupanion posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.84). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRUP. Bank of America cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

In related news, insider Margaret Tooth sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $432,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,022 shares of company stock worth $6,317,481. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Trupanion by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

TRUP traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.43. 269,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,132. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.35. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.79 and a beta of 1.95. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $69.74 and a 12-month high of $158.25.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

