$5.32 EPS Expected for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will post earnings per share of $5.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.04 and the lowest is $3.85. Whirlpool posted earnings per share of $7.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year earnings of $27.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.50 to $28.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $28.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.75 to $32.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.64 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.23.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $196.62. 566,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $183.75 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 19.74%.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 64.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 143.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

