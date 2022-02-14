Short Interest in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) Declines By 50.0%

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in América Móvil stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of AMOV stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $18.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,329. América Móvil has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $21.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.45.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

