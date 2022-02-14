NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.960-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $591 million-$595 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.23 million.

NXGN stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.73. The stock had a trading volume of 353,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,251. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1,874.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $20.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.35.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXGN. SVB Leerink raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.80.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, CEO David William Sides purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.62 per share, with a total value of $101,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas S. Velamoor purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $48,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,570. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 352,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 121,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

