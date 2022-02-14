$3.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will report earnings of $3.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $4.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $15.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.49 to $15.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $17.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.27 to $17.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

JAZZ traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.67, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.82 and its 200-day moving average is $135.61.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $50,582.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total transaction of $827,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,537 shares of company stock worth $1,765,465. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

