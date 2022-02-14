Ravencoin (RVN) Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $698.12 million and approximately $26.82 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0667 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001884 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00043976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001095 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 10,473,290,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

