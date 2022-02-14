Zacks: Analysts Expect Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) to report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina reported earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sanmina.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanmina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $353,515.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $154,121.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 140.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SANM traded up $0.91 on Monday, reaching $39.41. 611,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,520. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.41.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanmina (SANM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.