Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will post $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.24 billion. Illumina posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year sales of $5.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $6.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $438.54.

ILMN traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $329.45. 1,050,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,804. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $372.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.88. Illumina has a 1 year low of $318.07 and a 1 year high of $526.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,636 shares of company stock valued at $657,307 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.2% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 1.9% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in Illumina by 0.8% in the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 39,759 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,127,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Illumina in the third quarter worth $20,974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

