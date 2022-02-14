Zacks: Analysts Expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Announce $4.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to post $4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Eight analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.51. Biogen posted earnings per share of $5.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year earnings of $16.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.39 to $23.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $16.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.74 to $21.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.73.

BIIB stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $214.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,073. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen has a 12 month low of $211.29 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.26.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after acquiring an additional 689,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,011,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,682,201,000 after acquiring an additional 107,970 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,319,000 after purchasing an additional 106,513 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Biogen by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,043,000 after purchasing an additional 62,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Biogen by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,131,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,365,000 after purchasing an additional 140,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

