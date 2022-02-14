$733.62 Million in Sales Expected for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will report $733.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $764.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $715.60 million. Cooper Companies reported sales of $680.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full-year sales of $3.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 103,387 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,313,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 331,258 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,777,000 after acquiring an additional 127,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 59,877 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COO traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $391.35. 162,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,070. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $415.16. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $368.05 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

