Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 54.9% from the January 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NHNKY stock remained flat at $$13.25 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905. Nihon Kohden has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of -0.56.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

