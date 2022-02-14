Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 54.9% from the January 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NHNKY stock remained flat at $$13.25 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905. Nihon Kohden has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of -0.56.
Nihon Kohden Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nihon Kohden (NHNKY)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Nihon Kohden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon Kohden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.