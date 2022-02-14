Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) Short Interest Down 55.6% in January

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the January 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PACV stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.07. 7,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,432. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19. Pacific Ventures Group has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.18.

Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.67 million for the quarter.

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc operates as investment group which concentrates on consumer products in the food, beverage and alcohol related industries. The company was founded on October 3, 1986 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

