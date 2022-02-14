NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,200 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the January 15th total of 430,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 205.2 days.

Shares of NWSZF stock remained flat at $$0.98 during trading hours on Monday. NWS has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91.

NWS Holdings Limited engages in infrastructure and services businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Roads, Aviation, Construction, Insurance, Environment, Logistics, Facilities Management, Transport, and Strategic Investments segments. It operates roads and related projects; and power plants.

