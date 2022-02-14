$1.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to announce $1.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies posted sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year sales of $6.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. State Street Corp increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,129,899,000 after purchasing an additional 72,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 29.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,912,000 after acquiring an additional 539,896 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,185,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,980,000 after buying an additional 105,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,895,000 after purchasing an additional 228,541 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROP traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $442.19. The stock had a trading volume of 568,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $470.56. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $365.23 and a 52 week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

