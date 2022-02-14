Zacks: Analysts Expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Brokerages expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to announce sales of $2.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year sales of $8.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $10.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,969.19.

Shares of CMG stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,563.95. The stock had a trading volume of 286,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,810. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,588.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,747.56. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,256.27 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 63.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,735,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 178,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

