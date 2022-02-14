$0.88 EPS Expected for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Veeva Systems reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $476.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.11.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $527,922.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,791 shares of company stock worth $6,657,968 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $3,312,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,880,000 after buying an additional 301,868 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $227.93. 601,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,982. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.01. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $212.49 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

