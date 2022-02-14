NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $29.82

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as €29.82 ($33.89) and last traded at €30.90 ($35.11), with a volume of 52843 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €31.50 ($35.80).

NOEJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($56.82) target price on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.50) target price on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €40.75 ($46.31).

Get NORMA Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46. The stock has a market cap of $984.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €33.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of €37.16.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.