Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 71.6% from the January 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PEMIF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,038. Pure Energy Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 million, a P/E ratio of -89.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a mineral resource company. The firm engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium brine projects that are located in Clayton Valley, Nevada and Salta Province, Argentina. The company was founded by Jeremy Poirier on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

