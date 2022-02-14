Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 71.6% from the January 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PEMIF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,038. Pure Energy Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 million, a P/E ratio of -89.09 and a beta of 1.49.
Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile
