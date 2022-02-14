Portsmouth Square, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRSI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Portsmouth Square, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRSI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Portsmouth Square stock remained flat at $$54.50 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.18. Portsmouth Square has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $65.80.

Portsmouth Square (OTCMKTS:PRSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.69) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter.

Portsmouth Square, Inc engages in the acquisition of hotel property through the general and limited partnership interest in Justice Investors LLP. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Operations and Investment Transactions. The company was founded on July 6, 1967 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

