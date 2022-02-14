Short Interest in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Declines By 45.4%

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,550,000 shares, a decrease of 45.4% from the January 15th total of 13,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

ISEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

ISEE traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.87. 1,006,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,141. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.32. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.44. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $52,511.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 8,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $122,238.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 126,420 shares of company stock worth $2,011,398 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

