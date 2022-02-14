Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Short Interest Down 48.1% in January

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the January 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rakuten Group stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 77,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,776. Rakuten Group has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Rakuten Group Company Profile

Rakuten Group, Inc engages in the business of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment manages e-commerce (EC), online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. The FinTech segment provides services over the Internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, and electronic money.

