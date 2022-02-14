Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of LKQ Put Options (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,790 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 794% compared to the typical volume of 312 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in LKQ by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in LKQ by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 14,831 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in LKQ by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in LKQ by 365.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 43,144 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 410,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,949,000 after purchasing an additional 130,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

LKQ stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,415,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,742. LKQ has a 1-year low of $36.33 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.62.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

