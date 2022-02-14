Atlas Protocol (ATP) Hits Market Capitalization of $922,095.18

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $922,095.18 and $287,857.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00043940 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.09 or 0.06873425 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,641.15 or 1.00096295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00048890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00048719 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006255 BTC.

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

