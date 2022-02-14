Brokerages Anticipate Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to Announce $6.68 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $6.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.67 and the highest is $7.30. Jones Lang LaSalle reported earnings of $5.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year earnings of $17.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.54 to $18.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $18.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.20 to $18.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jones Lang LaSalle.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JLL. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.67.

Shares of JLL traded down $7.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $244.66. The company had a trading volume of 232,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,554. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $148.56 and a 52 week high of $275.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,688,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,034,000 after buying an additional 481,821 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,793,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,129,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,603,000 after purchasing an additional 314,147 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,540,000 after purchasing an additional 251,917 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.